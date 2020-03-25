First case of coronavirus recorded in Vinnytsia oblast

Первый случай коронавируса зафиксирован на Винничине

In Vinnytsia oblast laboratory confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection.

This was stated at a briefing the Chairman of the Vinnytsia regional state administration Vyacheslav Skalsky.

“As of 14.00 hours on 25 March in the region was registered on 27 suspected cases of the disease coronavirus infection. 23 the case is laboratory confirmed. Unfortunately, in one case the diagnosis was confirmed by laboratory”, – said the head region.

Samples of materials from the three cases investigated by polymerase chain reaction at the Virology laboratory of the se “Vinnitsa regional laboratory center of the Ministry of health of Ukraine”.

