First Division A: Genk v Brugge, live stream, preview, prediction

Genk v Brugge. Forecast (cf. 2.65) for the match of the championship of Belgium (March 1, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the championship of Belgium, in which on March 1, “Genk” takes “Brugge”. What to expect from the meeting of the current champion and the main contender for the victory this season? – the answer is in our material.

Genk

The reigning champion failed the start of this season and after 27 rounds he was in seventh position, and this threatens Genk with the fact that he will not go even into the main playoffs of the Jules League. The assets of ” Master ” 12, Victor, and five of the world, and in the last match they beat away at ease on the road “Kortrijk” (1: 0).

In today’s game, the hosts have serious personnel losses and seven base players, including Vanderworth , Heinen , Vukovich and Jun, will not be able to enter the field .

Brugge

“Brugge” is a powerful skating rink for the Jupe League league tournament distance, and the team suffered the last and only defeat in November. To date, the ” black and blue ” 19 victories and the best defense of Belgium – 12 goals conceded.

In the last match, Philip Clement wards on their field beat Charleroi (1: 0), for which we made a prediction , but in the Europa League the team suffered a crushing defeat from Manchester United (0: 5) and left the tournament.

Today , Vormer , Dennis and Van der Brempt will not be able to enter the field .

Statistics

Genk have won 4 of their last 5 home matches

In 9 of the last 10 in-person matches, both teams scored

Brugge have won only 1 of their last 5 away matches

The last personal meeting ended in a draw (1: 1)

Forecast

“ Brugge ” has already solved the tournament problem and is nine points ahead of the nearest pursuer, but “ Genka ” needs points like air. We assume that the guests are unlikely to come to their senses after a knockout in Manchester and offer to play a combined bet for the match, in the hope of motivated hosts.

Our prediction – “Genk” will not lose + both will score and bet on it through BC Winline with a coefficient of 2.65