First fell in love with the teacher: a boy and his 74-year-old wife was shocked by gay kiss

“Love for all ages”: this rule proves not only an example of the President of France Emmanuel Makron and his wife Brigitte, but also many other “normal” people.

Publishing is not the first time talks about a couple where the age difference of the couple is 53 years. They have been together for over three years, and their love is as strong as ever before.

The reason for publication was that the lovers recently signed up for TikTok, where they began to share short videos, most of which kiss.

First, most users were shocked by the posts of the guy and his lover, but then “put up” with them — now account follows almost 15 thousand subscribers and all the videos got more than a hundred thousand likes.

Gary is a guy with an unusual passion. From childhood he knew that his wife is decades older than him — even at the age of eight he fell in love with his teacher. And by 17, he met with a lady who was 60 years older than him. When they parted, in his life came Alemda.

In addition to the account TikTok the pair have a YouTube channel, where they regularly release new videos. In a recent video published a couple answered all of those negative comments they have read in their posts.

“I’d say we are finally happy. We want people to understand that they have the right to love, regardless of age, gender, race. Let us live in happiness, and most importantly — allow yourself that, “said Gary Hardwick.

Recall that Gary Hardwick met his future wife Alemu at the funeral of her son. Two weeks later, the young man had already led his 71-year-old lover to the altar, but then he just turned 18. Now the guy is 21, and the “old” 74 and it did not interfere with their relationship.

