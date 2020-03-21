First kiss and broken plates: details of the third issue of “the Bachelor-10” (photo)

Released the third edition of the Dating show “the Bachelor-10” (STB). For the heart of the main character continued to struggle 13 participants. It is known that Max Mikhailyuk — the former inhabitant of Odessa who left Ukraine with his parents when he was 19 years old.

– When I moved to Miami, she was earning good money, — said Max. — But among foreign women, I never found a mate. Want to have a girl from Ukraine. Believe that it will happen here.

At the last rose ceremony invitation on the individual date received Dasha.

– After riding karts I liked the way we interact, said Max and Dasha was invited to an ice skating rink.

– Why a skating rink?! — exclaimed Dasha. — I don’t want it! I do not know how to ride.

– I felt like Dasha worried — admitted Max, who is also the first time I was on skates. — So she relaxed, I decided to talk to her about her athletic childhood.

Dasha is a former gymnast. Max admitted that his dream was to play in the football team “Chernomorets”. Couple confidently stood on the ice only once Dasha almost fell, but Max caught her in her arms.

— So it was cool to embrace,— tells Dasha. — I saw the glitter in his eyes.

At the time of leaving the girl, he asked me to give her an invitation to a date. And in the box of things found Dasha’s evening dress.

At this time, the house has gathered the remaining contestants. Dan brought a box, which turned out to be the key to the apartment of max. It was a gift of the Lena, which last broadcast left reality.

I use this key in the near future,— has promised Dana.

Presenter Gregory Reshetnik invited the girls to explore their pages on Instagram and answer questions on geography. Not all accepted his offer with joy and some of the girls were unable to correctly name the capital of Turkey.

Winner was Julia, Natasha and Bogdan, accurately responding to all questions. They were allowed to meet max’s account in the social network.

Natasha

— This is the “cubes”!— admired Julia, considering the beach photos Bachelor.

The party for Dasha Max set in the restaurant.

— It was a beautiful place, like in the jungle,‘said the girl. — Around were candles, so romantic!

Max openly talked to Dasha about their first serious relationship.

— Maybe it’s my fault that we broke up,— admitted to the Bachelor. — I’m probably too interested in their business.

First relationship in Dasha’s life was when she was 20 years old.

– I have not had any experience, — said the girl. — I didn’t even notice that I cheat. We broke up because of his endless infidelities.

Max was touched by the revelation of the girl. At the end of the date he gave her a rose.

— Between us there is affection,— confessed Bachelor, hugging Dasha.

Dasha and Max

We locked eyes and it happened by itself,— Max said, explaining his first kiss on the project. — I liked it.

— I’m happy— the girl did not hide their feelings.

While the girls in the house was asleep, Dana decided to use his key to the apartment of a Bachelor.

I wanted to cook Breakfast while he’s asleep,— said Dana, but in the apartment no one was there. Max at this time was on the run.

I wanted to make you oatmeal— Dana said the surprised Bachelor, when he returned home.

While Dana was preparing Breakfast, max, Gregory Reshetnik suggested that the girls remain in the house, the game, which had to decide the most blameless of them. Criteria for evaluation were the participants themselves. They turned out to be ten among which are: sincerity, faithfulness, kindness, femininity, domesticity and sexuality. Each bachelorette was supposed to rate herself on the items from 0 to 10.

— To me these interactives are very helpful in some way to understand yourself,— admitted Alina.

Alina

Wins actually Julia, because she behaves in public and the girls are confident enough,suggested Christina.

But the title of the perfect bachelorette got Alina, scored 100 points.

— I love myself and appreciate the maximum,was a Frank girl.

— I guess I underestimated,— said Dasha.

See also: “Spent the day in police”: a shocking confession contestants of “the Bachelor-10”

At this time a Bachelor had Breakfast with Dana and invited her along to work out in a flight simulator.

— Pilots must be a very high threshold of stress,said Max Dana, hearing the instruments in the cockpit. — There are different situations in the sky.

— It was feeling like a real airplane,— admired Dana. — Though I have to be ashamed of such Association occurs when Max I said something. I felt some energy. I wanted to kiss, but first I don’t do it.

Maxim brought Dana back to the house to girls, but never gave her a rose after the date.

— Probably, he realized that they — not couple— decided participants.

On their first individual date with max went artist Anya. The girl remembered the Bachelor an unusual gift — a painting that painted itself. In response to such a gift, the Bachelor came up with Ani for a creative date. It was secluded, even intimate atmosphere in pottery.

–I’m not a creative person, ‘said Max. — For me art is not that close to me.

Max and Anya

Max asked Anya together to get rid of all the hurts and disappointments that happened to them in the past.

Bachelor and Anna shared their personal stories, which still gnaw at them. Each recognition was equated to a broken plate.

— I have never considered myself beautiful at school,— admitted Anna, holding a plate. — I later began to grow Breasts. Say “no” adolescent ridicule.

Anya beat plates for the betrayal of a friend, Max remembered about the financial conflict with each other. The girl “was released” the meanness of his former lover, the Bachelor infidelity in past relationships.

I know what is treason,‘said Max.

Max and Anya sat down at a Potter’s wheel and decided to create a dish.

— I admired Maxim,— said the girl. — Everything was very beautiful. Very important for me to humor the man, and we were on the same wavelength.

The bachelor invited Anya over for a romantic dinner. The girl told me that she had participated in beauty contests and dreamed of becoming Miss Universe.

— I am always responsible for my words,‘said Max, talking about their best qualities. — And mum says I’m good.

– I for honesty in relations and I understand that by nature men are polygamous, — admitted Anna. — But know this I don’t want to. I want to believe in true love.

See also: the Bachelor’s very charming, and the girls immediately turned on all your charms, Grigoriy Reshetnik

— I realized that Anna is seeking support and a strong shoulder thatdecided the Bachelor.

— Date was nice,— admitted Anna and Maxim gave her a rose. — Max — the man I want to be sincere.

The rose ceremony was for the participants a complete surprise — they don’t even have time to wear evening dresses.

Julia and Alena

Individual communication Max invited Anya and Alina — girls set themselves the maximum score for all criteria and both admitted that they consider themselves close to the ideal.

Max decided to talk before the ceremony and Dana, which the First party has made the Bachelor a massage. The girl admitted that has started to work with 16 years.

–The idea that you’re massaging someone else, brings me discomfort, admitted Maxim.

– In relations important trust, — the girl answered.

— I don’t want you to have to sacrifice something for me,said Max. — It would hurt us to build relationships. Today I’m not willing to take the risk and want to let you go.

– It’s your choice, only she answered and got into the car, he added: — I would not say “thank you”. Tragedy from happening. Not yet born the man who can make me cry.

Didn’t get a rose and Alena, which struck max on the First night dancing on the pole.

– Storms and madness between us did not happen, — said the girl.

Not got rose and the “ideal” Ana.

– It is important to be happy in your choice, ‘said Max, saying goodbye to her. — The perfect person doesn’t need anything.

– Did not expect such a choice, — was indignant Anya. — It’s a shock! I have been preparing for the project — exercise, lose weight. Of course, I hate what happened.

At the end of the rose ceremony the Bachelor has invited all the girls in Thailand.

– A very interesting and rich it turned out the third edition of “the Bachelor,” — said “FACTS” Grigoriy Reshetnik. — As the season of our reality. And I warned that we have “hot” the Bachelor and the most amorous of participants. It should be in a romantic project! Congratulations to all the first kiss is an important event. As they say “fix it”. Then there will be more. In fact, the first kiss is a big influence on all further events of the project, especially when it is revealed all the girls. So Ana will have to go through their comments. I invited members of the game “perfect bachelorette”, where each could afford to put evaluation. And we got a perfect Alina. However, she immediately put yourself in the eyes of other girls. Because such an act is comparable only to that first kiss — like, I, so the best and most beautiful! In General, this is only the beginning of events. It will be even more passion!

In an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” Director of the creative Studio STB Anna Kalina revealed unexpected details of filming the 10th season of the show “the Bachelor.”

Photos of STB

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter