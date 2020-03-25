First League: Minskie Zubry vs Belarus U17 live streaming free

Minskie Zubry vs Belarus U17. Forecast for the match of the First League (March 25, 2020)

In the framework of the playoffs of the First League on March 25, Minsk Bison and Belarus U17 will compete with each other, the match of which our website will make a prediction. What is the best bet?

Minskie Bison

“Minsk Bison” not so long ago held matches against “Junior”, against which they had no problems and won in the series 4-0. At the same time, the last match ended with just such numbers on the scoreboard, and the remaining fights, as a rule, ended with a difference of two goals. You can clearly see that the team spends the third twenty minutes best, but in the starting period it often has problems. Recall that only in the last match against our counterparts we managed to score three times, and before that the team lost with the score 0: 2.

Belarus U17

Belarus was the best team in the League in the regular season and finished it on the first line, gaining 94 points. At the same time, the team was considered the best in the game in defense, because they missed only 48 goals in 42 matches. But even having missed three goals in the previous match, Belarusians were able to answer with four. By the way, the squad twice distinguished itself when playing in the 5×4 format, and in general, in the majority, it rarely has difficulties in realizing the moments.

Statistics

Belarus U17 won two past matches.

Minsk Bison are inferior in the series with a score of 0: 2.

The previous meeting ended with a score of 4: 3.

Forecast

The team of Belarus U17 in the first two matches was somewhat more active than its rival and perfectly used its chances in the attack. Moreover, the national team plays much better in defense than the Bison, so the third meeting should end in its favor if it reopens the score to the goals.

Our forecast is the victory of Belarus U17 for 2.90 in BC Fonbet.