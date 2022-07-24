First public execution in two years in Iran

Iman Sabzikar is the first prisoner executed in Iran for 2 years.

Iran carried out its first public execution in more than two years on Saturday, with the man convicted of murdering a police officer has been hanged, an NGO has reported, amid growing concern over the growing crackdown in the country.

Iman Sabzikar, a worker convicted of murdering a policeman in February 2022 in the city of Shiraz (southern Iran), was hanged early in the morning at the scene of the crime, detailed the ;Norwegian NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), based on reports relayed by Iranian state media.

His sentence had been confirmed by the Supreme Court beginning of July.

“The resumption of this brutal punishment in public is intended to scare and intimidate people into not protesting. — Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, Director of the IHR

He called on the international community to react strongly and protest against this medieval practice.

Footage circulating on social media claiming to recount the execution shows a man in prisoner's clothing hanging several meters above the ground from a rope attached to the crane of a truck.

Executions in Iran usually take place inside prisons.

Public executions are used as a deterrent, especially when it is happening. is the murder of a member of the security forces, noted the NGO, indicating that the last public execution in Iran dated back to June 11, 2020.

The x27;NGO fears that four men, also sentenced to death for the murder of police officers in separate but similar cases, will suffer the same fate, and notes that the number of executions in the Islamic Republic has doubled in the first half of the year by compared to the same period of 2021.

In recent weeks, activists have expressed concern Study amid growing crackdown in Iran as economic crisis sparks unusual protests.

Famous intellectuals and filmmakers arrested.