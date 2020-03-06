Fish like a crocodile found in the United States
Rare and unusual fish, like the crocodile, found dead in the pond of American village Rando township in Pennsylvania.
As reported by TV channel 3 CBS Philly, fish native to the Gulf of Mexico are unable to survive in cold water.
The finding surprised the witnesses, however, experts explained that this is just Mississippi pancernik, Dean of the large fish of the family antimycotic.
It is quite rare and occurs in North and Central America. Also known as alligatorinae pike.
RARE FISH LOCATED IN RADNOR POND:
Radnor Township Animal Control was notified of a rare discovery in the pond at Fenimore Park this week. The Alligator Gar fish, commonly found in the Gulf of Mexico, was located by a township resident deceased. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qjP7zOPEnY
— RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) March 4, 2020