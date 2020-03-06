Fish like a crocodile found in the United States

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Рыбу похожую на крокодила нашли в США

Rare and unusual fish, like the crocodile, found dead in the pond of American village Rando township in Pennsylvania.

As reported by TV channel 3 CBS Philly, fish native to the Gulf of Mexico are unable to survive in cold water.

The finding surprised the witnesses, however, experts explained that this is just Mississippi pancernik, Dean of the large fish of the family antimycotic.

It is quite rare and occurs in North and Central America. Also known as alligatorinae pike.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article