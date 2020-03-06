Rare and unusual fish, like the crocodile, found dead in the pond of American village Rando township in Pennsylvania.

As reported by TV channel 3 CBS Philly, fish native to the Gulf of Mexico are unable to survive in cold water.

The finding surprised the witnesses, however, experts explained that this is just Mississippi pancernik, Dean of the large fish of the family antimycotic.

It is quite rare and occurs in North and Central America. Also known as alligatorinae pike.