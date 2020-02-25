Fisherman caught a record-breaking fish and had to let her go

In the U.S. state of Oklahoma fisherman was caught in Keystone lake record paddlefish. About this newspaper The Oklahoman.

Justin Hamlin caught a 71-pound fish during a fishing tour on Valentine’s Day with buddy Jeremie Marforcom. His catch could exceed the world record by 4.5 pounds and the state record — 11.3 kg.

However, according to the local law, anglers must release Belonosov caught on Monday and Friday. Since Hamlin caught a giant specie it is Friday, he was forced to release her into the wild.

The authorities allow anglers to take only one paddlefish per day of fishing. Annual limit is two fish in one hand. Each catch must be recorded in an online database. After a fisherman caught a paddlefish, the fishing must stop.

Mefford stressed that Hamlin was not very upset about what happened. “He was so happy I caught a huge fish. In addition, we took pictures, so there’s proof. It seems just so to catch a big fish — that’s all he was needed,” he said.