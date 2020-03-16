Five vegetables and fruits every day: a doctor from Spain called products to counter…

Proper nutrition to support immunity and help resist the virus, including spreading the coronavirus to the world, despite its ability to mutate.

This was stated by josé Manuel fernández garcía of the Spanish society of General practitioners and family physicians (SEMERGEN), transmits the information resource “news of Spain in Russian.”

According to Fernandez, the main thing — to take as a basis the principles of the Mediterranean diet and include in your diet plenty of fruits, vegetables, herbs.

“This is just what our bodies need”,— he said, stressing that such products are antioxidants and rich in trace elements, so necessary for building a strong immune system. The expert advice to eat five daily fruit and vegetables.

He also recommends whole grains and unpeeled (nerafinirovannye) products.

It is also advisable at least once a week to eat meat and fish. Fish is preferable, said Fernandez, and if you choose the meat, the better the bird. Two or three times a week should eat legumes (any). It is advisable to consume dairy product such as cheese, yogurt, milk. Nutrition specialist also urges not to be afraid to eat eggs. From one egg a day no harm will be done, he says.

One of the basic products should be of good olive oil. They can improve the taste of food, and use for frying.

Dried fruits Dr. Fernandez also recommends.

“Processed meats and all processed products should be consumed only occasionally” — he advises.

And the amount of salt it is better to limit — not more than 5 grams a day. Sugar just should eat as little as possible. And this applies to sweets, pastries, sugary drinks and other sugar-containing products.

Ideally, to support this diet healthy lifestyle: moving at least 30 minutes a day and relaxation. Then the immune system will have all the conditions for opposition to viruses. However, the doctor warns him that a special diet specifically for coronavirus does not exist.

and this should be considered when compiling a diet.

