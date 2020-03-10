Five years: the lawyers asked the judge to mitigate the sentence for Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein. Photo: Getty Images

Very soon a former Hollywood producer, 67-year-old Harvey Weinstein finds out his sentence. Meanwhile, the team asks its defenders to soften it, and to condemn his client to five years, writes Page Six.

Lawyers sent a letter to the judge of the Supreme court of the state of new York (USA) James Burke. Late in the evening on Monday they have filed legal documents claiming that a prison sentence exceeding the mandatory minimum, de facto, can become a “life imprisonment”, and Weinstein may simply not survive.

The lawyers also asked for Burke to think about what the life of their client was “destroyed” and how he lost everything after the journalist and the son of film Director woody Allen Ronan Farrow-2017 was published in the New Yorker an explosive article accusing the ex-producer of sexual violence.

The media constantly insulted Weinstein, had long been condemned in the court of public opinion,” the lawyers wrote.

They also refer to the fact that victims of the disgraced producer “continued consensual relationship with Mr. Weinstein after the alleged assaults and contacted him to get a job, tickets, and professional advice.”

Now Harvey Weinstein is awaiting sentencing on Rikers island, after spending nearly two weeks in Bellevue hospital, where he underwent a procedure on the heart.

