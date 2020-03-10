Fizzles: a day in China, the coronavirus has killed 17 people

In China, the number of victims of the new coronavirus that spread across Europe in recent days has risen to 17 people, the number of infected has increased to 19. This was announced on Tuesday, the State Committee on questions of hygiene and of health of China, reports TASS.

Clarifies that the deaths during the last day recorded in Hubei province.

At the same time, recovered during the day 1,297 people.

According to the authorities of the country, the number of infections in China during the whole period of the epidemic had reached 80.7 per thousand people, of them recovered 59,8 thousand died 3136.

In addition, it is reported that the first case of infection with coronavirus confirmed in Mongolia. About it reports Reuters.

It is also reported that pneumonia of the new type was the reason that Boston authorities in the United States in connection with the spread of the coronavirus made the decision to cancel the parade in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, which was held on March 15. This is stated in the message, posted Monday on Twitter of the mayor of Boston Martin Walsh.

“The Boston parade on St. Patrick’s Day, scheduled for March 15, 2020, is repealed. This decision was made for the sake of precaution, with the aim to do everything necessary to ensure the health and safety of Gorogan”, — said the mayor.

As has informed on Monday TV channel RTE, the Irish authorities for the same reason, canceled the country’s largest parade in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, which was held in Dublin on March 17. Such parades are not held in other major cities in Ireland — Cork and Waterford.

