Flies to the Earth of a giant asteroid: scientists have assessed the risk of collision

29 April on minimum distance to Earth closer giant asteroid. It can be seen even with Amateur telescopes.

The heavenly body was named 1998 OR2. Scientists project that it will pass at a safe distance from the planet will not collide with it, despite its impressive size.

Experts project Virtual Telescope consider that 1998 OR2 will fly at a distance of 6.3 million kilometres from our planet. At the time of closest approach, the asteroid will be 16 times further from the Earth than the Moon.

According to scientists, the diameter of a small planet is estimated at 1.8 — 4.1 kilometers.

1998 OR2 scientists took a potentially dangerous. According to the criteria NASA potentially hazardous asteroids are all that flew closer to Earth than 7.5 million kilometers, and the heavenly bodies with a diameter greater than 140 metres.

which is also considered potentially dangerous for the Earth.

“FACTS” wrote about the asteroid Apophis, which is supposed to approach Earth in 2029.

