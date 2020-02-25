Flood overweening George Clooney’s plans to buy Spanish football club

The famous American actor George Clooney, whose estate recently flooded in the storm “Dennis”, is considering the purchase of Spanish football club “Malaga”, the speaker Second — the second power division championship of the country.

It is reported gazeta.ru in reference to A Bola.

According to the newspaper, the acquisition of shares in “Malaga” interested in a business group from the United States, which is associated with Clooney. Due to financial problems the club had previously entered external administration.

The current owner of “jellyfish” is a Qatari Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Thani, who wants to help out for the club 100 million euros. American investors are not ready to spend such money. The talks continue. Sam al-Thani bought málaga cf in 2010 for 36 million euros. However, the details of the negotiations are not reported.

Málaga scored 37 points in 29 games and is 14-th place in the standings of the Spanish Segunda.

