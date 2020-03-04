FO SHO released a new song In Your Mind for a movie Date night in Vegas

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

FO SHO выпустили новую песню In Your Mind для фильма Свидание в Вегасе

The participants of the national selection for Eurovision 2020 – agroukraine hip-hop project FO SHO (sisters Betty, Mary and Zion the Endal) has released a new song In Your Mind.

The song is included in soundtrack of Ukrainian Comedy “Date night in Vegas” – the movie will be released on March 5, 2020. The film’s Director Sergei Wayne.

Starring in the film are played by young actors Marina Dyachenko and Nikita Bychkov-Andrievsky, and singer Olya Polyakova, TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk, the Belarusian comedian Vadim Galygin, the actor of theatre and cinema Michael Kukuk and by vovazil’vova. In addition, in the film played a famous Hollywood actor, the nominee on the award “Oscar” and “Golden globe” Eric Roberts.

Earlier, the group Kazka also presented a video on the soundtrack to the Ukrainian film “Rendezvous in Vegas”.

