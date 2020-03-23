Followed by heart: scientists have discovered how the death occurs upon infection with coronavirus

A relatively large number of recovery of people infected with the novel coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) due to the fact that the infection is relatively easily tolerated to 80 percent of patients with range of symptoms varies from barely noticeable pain in the throat to severe flu-like infection with fever.

These patients get better on their own, at home without special medical care, writes the German edition of Focus.

But 20 percent is infected with the virus “stuck” in the lungs and cause inflammation that requires medical intervention.

These facts were established during the study of Chinese scientists data 191 ill patients in Wuhan, of which 54 people died from the effects provoked by a lung infection.

In the most severe cases, cases the need for the use of intensive therapy with the use of a ventilator.

The most common complication leading to death when infected with coronavirus, is pneumonia, experts say. For coronavirus pneumonia characterized by bilateral development from covering the entire body. The lungs cease to provide the body with sufficient oxygen. As a result, the organs that are not supplied with oxygen to the desired extent, stop working. Thus, people die from organ failure and critical systems.

“Fatal pneumonia, which leads to the infection of coronavirus, similar to a slow drowning“—compared the doctors.

After analyzing the course of infection in 191 ill patients, the researchers found: among the deceased, the death was caused, on average the 19th day after the first symptoms. The average age of death was 69 years.

“All 54 people who have died, in addition to the symptoms of coronavirus developed sepsis, 38 of them suffered septic shock. However, the actual causes of death most often was respiratory failure and acute lung failure. This was followed by cardiac arrest”, — told the experts.

It is noteworthy that the link between the coronavirus and complications of the heart were observed in patients and 8 years ago, when an outbreak of MERS. This time, scientists have found that some people infected with the novel coronavirus, in the form of first symptoms was also not respiratory complications, and cardiovascular problems such as palpitations and chest tightness.

“The heart can get sick, even those infected people who have not previously had a problem with him. A little less than 12 percent of Chinese patients who died from COVID-19, have experienced a serious injury or cardiac arrest while in the hospital, although not previously suffered from cardiovascular disease, “say the researchers.

Doctors emphasize that people with existing heart disorders are at greatest risk of death when infected with coronavirus.

“COVID-19 creates an increased load on the cardiovascular system. This burden can become too heavy for people with heart failure, coronary artery disease,” warned the researchers.

