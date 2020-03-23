“Fool, get wholesale”: a long-legged Lesya Nikityuk showed a photo mask on the streets of China

«Дура, набери оптом»: длинноногая Леся Никитюк показала фото в маске на улицах Китая

Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who previously said how gaining weight during the quarantine, she reprimanded herself online.

She posted a photo, made in China. On the presenter’s mask, although more look attracted to long legs.

«Дура, набери оптом»: длинноногая Леся Никитюк показала фото в маске на улицах Китая

“China. Long before the quarantine. I was so excited about how many masks here in the shops is colourful, with pictures and without. Fool, get wholesale!” — she signed the photo.

Les also stated that begins to “quarantine the night”: bude to train and prepare dinner, showing all of it in social networks.

Well, if you don’t have protective masks, we offer you to learn how to make disposable together with Iryna Fedyshyn.

Or to build reusable mask from an ordinary handkerchief, as did Robbie Williams.

Maria Batterbury

