“Fools and fools you” Kseniya Sobchak ridiculed Shnurov because of the policy

Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who previously announced his political ambitions and was a candidate for the presidency of the Russian Federation, spoke out sharply about the political ambitions of his former friend musician Sergei Shnurov. The leader “Leningrad” has officially announced that he joined the Pro-Kremlin “Party of Growth”.

Ksenia Sobchak could not remain aloof from this event and could not resist not to stab ex-husband of her friend Matilda.

“On Shnurova. The chosen party of Growth is definitely a good choice for both Boris and Sergei. Approximately harmoniously looks restless horse in a one bedroom apartment. Elections, elections, In the “Leningrad” elections! Fools and fools you, the Candidates Shnurova!”, — wrote Sobchak on his page in Instagram.

Cords, who previously staged poetry battles with Sobchak, does not hurry with the answer.

