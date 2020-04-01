Football and coronavirus: UEFA decided on the closest matches in the national teams

Wednesday, April 1, UEFA held a videoconference with representatives of the 55 associations, members of the governing body of football in Europe. On the basis of communication the Executive Committee of the organization, in particular, took the following decisions:

– all matches of the national teams, which was to be held in June 2020 (in particular, not played in a March friendly match France — Ukraine and Poland — Ukraine, as well as fights plef-off of the League of Nations), are postponed until further notice;

– the Champions League of Futsal, scheduled in April 2020, has been postponed until further notice;

– terms that apply to all club competitions the UEFA season 2020/2021, are postponed until further notice, in particular, in respect of player transfers. UEFA will appoint a new date in the prescribed manner.

UEFA has also decided to postpone the resumption of the Champions League and Europa League indefinitely.

