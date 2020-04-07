Football European officials were able to bribe Russia and Qatar

After several years of investigations and allegations, the Ministry of justice gave evidence of bribery of Russia and Qatar’s former FIFA officials in return for obtaining the right to host the world cups of 2018 and 2022, respectively, according to The New York Times.

In particular, in the investigation mentioned the name of former Vice-President of FIFA Jack Warner from Trinidad and Tobago, which received $ 5 million. through a series of shell companies that he voted for Russia. On his Bank account at home for 6 months was made more than 20 transfers.

Also called Guatemalan soccer official Rafael Salguero that in 2016, pleaded guilty to money laundering and fraud. He got 1 million dollars to cast your vote Russia.

From Qatar bribes received former President of the Brazilian football Confederation, Ricardo Teixeira, the former President of CONMEBOL nicolás Leoz and the President of the Association of football of Argentina and Vice-President of FIFA, Julio Grondona.

It is noted that Grondona died in 2014, and Leos, last year, while under house arrest in Paraguay, and fighting extradition to the US.