Football fans staged a mass brawl before the match

In Lyon soccer fans, “Lyon and Saint-Etienne” staged a mass brawl before the match of their favorite teams in the 27 round of the championship of France. The fight was attended by more than 100 fans. It is reported BAGNET, referring to newspaper the Sun.

The fight took place in Lyon the day before the match. Fans fighting and throwing each other different things and flares. Fans “Saint-Etienne” retreated, and at the scene the police arrived.

Match “Lyon – Saint-Etienne” took place on 1 March at 22:00 Kyiv time.