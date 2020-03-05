Football legend was caught with a fake passport (photo)

World champion Brazil team, former football player of “Barcelona” Ronaldinho detained by police in Paraguay for the use of forged documents when crossing the border.

The owner of “Golden ball”, which on 21 March will be 40 years old, arrived in Asuncion, to take part in the charity event. As reported by As, the police broke into the hotel room, where Ronaldinho was staying with his brother Roberto, to conduct a search. The result was discovered fake passports.

According to the newspaper, both remain in the room under the protection of law enforcement and the morning of March 5 should be to testify to the Prosecutor.

Recall that last summer the best player in the world in 2004 and 2005 were forbidden to leave Brazil because of a penalty that he was ordered to pay the Prosecutor’s office of the state of Rio Grande Do Sul. Also because of the debt of 2.3 million euros was blocked 57 real estate Brazilian. In addition, lawyers Ronaldinho failed to return Spanish passport player.

Blockade of property and confiscation of passports Ronaldinho was linked with the investigation relating to environmental damage in the construction of real estate in Porto Alegre. The Brazilian authorities considered that Ronaldinho along with his brother illegally caused damage to forest and soil. The Brazilian was fined, but never paid, so the government decided to confiscate a part of his property.

During his career, Ronaldinho played in the PSG, Barcelona, Milan, Flamengo, “Atletico Mineiro”, “Queretaro”, and finished his career in 2018. In the Brazil team striker has played 97 matches and scored 33 goals.

Ronaldinho with the “Golden ball” best player of Europe

By the way, three years ago, the Brazilian became the Ambassador of “Barcelona”, and August 19, 2020, the Catalan club is planning to organize a friendly match in honor of the former stars of the club attended the legends of Barcelona and the national team in the world. It is assumed that on the “camp Nou” will be Andrea Pirlo, Thierry Henry, Roberto Carlos, Pavel Nedved, Javier Saviola and Paolo Maldini. It is not excluded that the match will play Ronaldinho and Diego Maradona.

Photo Getty images, pinterest.com

