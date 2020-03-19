Football Manager 2020: the game is free for a week !

Share on Facebook

During the confinement period, the video game Football Manager 2020 becomes a free for all of a week until 25 march.

For care during the pandemic, Football Manager 2020 wants to please his fans ! Sports Interactive offers their video game free of charge for a week. MCE explains to you all.

You are a great enthusiast of football ? And you love video games ? Do not leave, this article is for you ! For a week, you can play Football Manager 2020. And it’s all free !

Yes, if you are bored already during the confinement period, Sports Interactive is here for you ! Yes, the studio uk video games still wants to give pleasure to his fans !

But why take this decision ? First of all, to pass the time ! But also to allow its amateur players to become true professionals ! Then, the game goes to the free !

Then, Football Manager 2020 announcement to its users. ” If you have a bit more free time than normal at the moment, we have a way for you to do these hours “, says the site.

Football Manager 2020 is a pleasure to its players

No, you’re not dreaming ! ” Football Manager 2020 is free on Steam for the next week, from Wednesday 16 March at 16: 00 (CET) until Wednesday, March 25,” insisted the site of the game !

“If you already have a Steam account, nothing more simple to access the game. You do not have to visit on the page of Football Manager 2020, and press the download button. “ Nothing very complicated !

“The game will then be placed in your library and will be completely playable until the end of the week free. If you do not yet have a Steam account, go to www.steampowered.com “, recommends the site.

This is not all ! To install it, it should be ” click the ‘Install Steam’ and follow the instructions. Once Steam is installed and your account loan, the process is the same as above. “So, happy ?

Because of the crisis of the Covid-19, some people may even develop a passion for football. Other games also want to please their fans ! Assassin’s Creed is becoming also free of charge. And that, we love it !