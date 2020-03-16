Football player of “Milan” described life in the deserted city

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Футболист "Милана" описал жизнь в опустевшем городе

The goalkeeper “Milan” the asmir Begovic described the life in the city, closed due to the spread of the coronavirus. The words of the player leads the Mirror.

“The streets were empty,” — said Begovic, noting that now, in Milan, opened the supermarkets. “You can only go out to buy some food and immediately return home. Madness,” said the athlete.

He also shared that he feels himself the hero of the film. “People say it’s like a movie, and it’s true. Never seen that before,” said Begovic. He also doubted that people understand how bad the situation is in Italy. “I feel for the country. A lot of people died, many got infected. It breaks my heart,” he described Begovic.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article