Football players sentenced to house arrest for violating quarantine

The football team of Serbia, the rival of Ukraine in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020, striker Aleksandar Prijovic

Player with January 2019 in Saudi Arabia, “al-Ittihad” on the quarantine period came home. Apparently, his return Aleksandar decided to celebrate the great company of 20 people that had gathered in the café of the hotel Crown Plaza in Belgrade. In the end, all the participants “get-togethers” was arrested by the police for breach of quarantine, in particular, in Serbia at this moment cannot be more than two people in one place.

Prijovic pleaded guilty, in the end he was sentenced to three months of house arrest — that is, until the end of June. Only now it is unclear if the quarantine will end early, as the player will be able to go to the location of his club.

Note that in the current season the forward played for his club in all competitions to 12 matches in which he scored 1 goal. In the national team of Serbia their last match held in Lviv against Ukraine, in which players Andriy Shevchenko humiliated opponent — 5:0.

