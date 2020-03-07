Football referee died under the wheels of a train

31-year-old Italian football referee Antonio Martiniello hit by a train trying to escape from police, according to ll Resto del Carlino.

The incident occurred in the small village of Porto Potenza Picena in the East of Italy. Martiniello was under house arrest on charges of stalking ex-girlfriend. The man had to wear an electronic bracelet, but violated the terms of his arrest and left his apartment.

Police immediately arrived at the scene to detain the referee and accompany to the station, but the first Martiniello barricaded in your home and when law enforcement authorities entered the apartment, escaped through the window. The man ran on the rails, where he died under the wheels of a passing train.

Note that in February, Martiniello suspended from refereeing for a year for head-butting a goalkeeper after the match of the regional League of Italy.

.

Photos gazzetta. it

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter