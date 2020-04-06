For anyone arriving in the country of Germany enters the isolation

Germany enters the isolation for the majority of citizens arriving in the country from abroad.

As reported by n-tv, a recommendation to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the länder gave the crisis Cabinet of the Federal government.

The Germans, EU citizens and people who live in Germany, after a few days of stay abroad should be placed in isolation for two weeks.

Those citizens who come to the country on business or for maintenance for a few days, the quarantine requirements are not affected. The other exceptions are the people involved in the transportation of goods.

People who want to come to work for a few weeks, must prove that they have a place to spend the quarantine, either at the workplace is equivalent to apply hygiene measures and precautions to avoid contact.

This is done to ensure that seasonal workers, especially in agriculture, could work in Germany.