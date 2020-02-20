“For Garik not keep up!”: Maxim Galkin showed extreme passion for children (video)

After returning from a long tour, humorist Maxim Galkin, moved by an emotional meeting of his wife and children, spending time with family. He was with 6-year-old twins Gary and Lisa went to a ski resort in Italy. In just three days of lessons with instructors, the children, who are on the mountain skiing, riding habit, as experienced skiers. And Garik is worn on the slopes with decent speed, overtaking adults.

“Well, Garik not keep up already! Ahead of me and brother, and Lisa, and coach, and a bunch of unknown people” — wrote on his page in Instagram Maksim Galkin video skilful skating children.

The comedian also said that in the Dolomites a wonderful weather, warm and comfortable. The kids loved it.

“Harry and Lisa in happiness! The weather is incredible! Just heat!” — written by humorist.

Meanwhile, Alla remained in Moscow. Maxim she appeared at the premiere of “Ice” in the cinema “October”. And met with friends and colleagues at the presentation of the musical “Chess”.

