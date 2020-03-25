“For goat answer”: Petrosyan caught Stepanenko squandering of joint property

Russian comedian Elena Stepanenko, paseavase recently on a new novel Petrosian listed on his new show dear to his heart thing. In the program “the night” in the shot of the figurine of a goat works by famous Israeli artist Frank Meisler.

“That goat is by the famous Israeli masters Yevgeny vaganovich personally bought the factory in the city of Jaffa. It costs $ 2,500. Meanwhile, for several months, there will be an assessment of jointly acquired property of Eugene Vaganovich and Stepanenko — the experts are to describe and evaluate more than a dozen apartments and other real estate, Bank accounts, cars, and 5,000 art objects and rare unique items. These include the statue” — said kp.ru Petrosyan’s lawyer Sergei Zhorin.

He noted that the goat was in the apartment in the new lane, now occupied Stepanenko and are not allowed in housing Petrosian.

“Every time she almost searched him at the exit, and she, it turns out, secretly comes out of the house the expensive rare items”, — said the lawyer. He also stressed that property valuation is not over.

“Eugene vaganovich fears that his ex-wife will simply squander. Who knows where this statue may Stepanenko Buzova gave? And if all the other things?”, — worry Zhorin.

Fans of the 66-year-old Stepanenko noted that after the divorce, she is much prettier — got rid of the extra pounds and made good plastic.

Sam Petrosyan is this topic not commented. Meanwhile, media discuss the birth of a child 74-year-old comedian and his 31-year-old wife Tatiana Brownboy. Although she called the news “duck”.

