For the duration of the quarantine the best Opera houses and concert halls of the world start online broadcasts of performances

For the duration of the quarantine the best Opera houses and concert halls of the world open access to their own archives and online broadcasts of their productions, according to Operamania.

Theaters give the opportunity to watch performances to tens of thousands of viewers around the world.

So, The Metropolitan Opera beginning March 16, will show on your website www.metopera.org the presentation, which was broadcast in cinemas:

March 17 – “La Boheme” by Puccini with Angela Gheorghiu and ramón Vargas;

March 18 – “Il Trovatore” by Verdi with Dmitri Hvorostovsky;

March 19 – “La Traviata” by Verdi with Diana Damrau, Juan Diego flórez and Quinn Kelsey;

March 20 – “the daughter of the regiment” by Donizetti, with Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego flórez;

March 21 – “Lucia di Lammermoor” by Donizetti;

March 22 – “Eugene Onegin” by Tchaikovsky with Renee Fleming, Ramon Vargas and Dmitri Hvorostovsky.

All screenings will start at 19:30 in new York and will be available on the website of the theater for 20 hours.

Wiener Staatsoper every night will broadcast the performances at the link www.staatsoperlive.com (need to register). Broadcast of the Vienna state Opera will start at 20:00 on Kiev (except for three of the four performances of “Ring des Nibelungen”, which will start at 18:00) and will be available on the website within 24 hours. Preliminary program:

March 17 – “Three sisters” Peter Etvesh;

March 18 – “Valkyrie” by Wagner;

March 19 – “Falstaff” by Verdi;

March 20 – “Tosca” by Puccini;

March 21 – “Cinderella” by Rossini;

March 22 – “Siegfried” by Wagner;

March 23 – “Tosca” by Puccini;

March 24 – “Love drink” by Donizetti;

March 25 – “Cinderella” by Rossini;

March 26 – “Tosca” by Puccini;

March 27 – “the marriage of Figaro” by Mozart;

March 28 – “the twilight of the gods” by Wagner;

29 March – “Romeo and Juliet” by Gounod;

March 30 – “the marriage of Figaro” by Mozart;

March 31 – “Love drink” by Donizetti;

April 1 – “the Woman without a shadow” by Richard Strauss.

Bizet’s “Carmen” staged by Martin Cosea with Anita Rachvelishvili and Michael Fabiano, who recently showed at the Staatsoper Unter den Linden in an empty room, you can see here: tiny.cc/zi1blz

Teatro Comunale Bologna has opened access to the production of “the Barber of Seville” by Rossini in the Director’s version of Giovanni Dispense with Bruno Pratico and Ukrainian bass Emil Abdullaiev: tiny.cc/x02blz

Ooppera & Baletti (Finnish national Opera) conducted a broadcast of “don Giovanni” by Mozart, which you can view at the link: tiny.cc/ts3blz

Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro shows a series of recordings of performances of previous years:

March 18 – “Zelmira” (2009);

March 21 – “Sigismondo” (2010);

March 24 – “Adelaide of Burgundy” (2011);

March 27 – “Moses in Egypt” (2011);

March 30 – “Cyrus in Babylon” (2012);

April 2 – “Matilda di Shabran” (2012).

All the operas will be broadcast at 21:30 on Kiev www.rossinioperafestival.it

Teatro La Fenice puts a complete record of performances on his youtube channel tiny.cc/vcaclz. Already published “don Carlos” by G. Verdi staged by Robert Carson tiny.cc/cfaclz and “Dorilla in Tempo” by Antonio Vivaldi staged by Fabio of Ceresi tiny.cc/gjaclz.

Bayerische Staatsoper also has a gift for operamania. The link operlive.de/judith/ before March 26, you can watch Judith: the Concerto for orchestra and “the Castle of Duke Bluebeard” by Bartok, directed by Katie Mitchell under the leadership of the Ukrainian woman Oksana dirigendi Linev John Lundgren. and Nina Stemme.

Until 28 March you can watch the “Il Trovatore” by Verdi, directed by Olivier PI with Jonas Kauffman and Anna Harteros: operlive.de/trovatore/. A complete list of broadcasts from Munich: tiny.cc/ec6blz.

Recall, the music is not on the quarantine: the “Violet” will play acoustic online concert.