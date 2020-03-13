For the first time since “black Monday” of 1987: the USA stock exchanges closed with a record fall

Trading on the U.S. stock exchanges closed the largest for more than 30 years with a fall of 7.9 and 9.3%, after the United States banned the entry of Europe due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The trade data indicate that during the closing of the new York stock exchange the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 9.33% (up to 21355,73 points) and after the official closing even more – up to 9.99% (up to 23552,27 points).

Also the NASDAQ was down 10.48% (up to 7164,50 points) and the S&P 500 9.51% (up to 2480,64 points).

This happened on the background of statements by the President of the United States Donald trump about the ban on entry to the US people from Europe.

This fall was the largest since the “black ponedelnika” in 1987. Then happened the biggest drop in the Dow Jones in its history – by 22.6%. Those events affected not only the US but the whole world.

Subscribe to the Telegram channel and see what happens!

Author

Yuri Sergienko