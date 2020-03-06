For the premiere of the movie Pulse in the train Kiev subway there were posters with the stories of Ukrainian athletes

In the carriages of one of the trains Obolon-Cheremkhovskoe (blue) line of the Kiev metro appeared 7 unusual posters for the premiere of the movie “Pulse” which will be released March 19.

During the month to passengers kinopoezd “Pulse” will appear in the history of the real heroines of the Ukrainian Paralympic and Olympic Champions: Oxana Boturchuk, Yana Klochkova, Olga Harlan, Elena Jurkowski, Alexandra Kononova, Irina Merleni and Mary Anointed.

The aim of the project is to attract attention of Ukrainians to modern national heroes and their victories in the honour of the country, which are always real human history, where a lot of work, will and perseverance. The catalyst for the implementation of such a project was the story of the Ukrainian Paralympic champion in athletics Oksana’s Boturchuk, which became the basis for the script a sports drama.

We will remind, earlier it was presented a poster and 10 interesting facts about the film directed by Sergey Chebotarenko. The film stars Natalia Babenko Stanislav Boklan, Lily Rebrik, Ahtem Seitablaev etc. the Trailer can be viewed here.

In addition, Alyona Alyona has recorded a new track about believing in yourself for the movie “Pulse”.