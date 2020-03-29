For the tourists no longer have access to Turkey

Turkey stops air communication with other countries and limit long-distance transport.

About it reports UKRINFORM.

“International travel is completely stopped. To move between cities will need to obtain special permission from the governors, this applies primarily to the 30 largest cities. The offices will only work with the necessary staff,” said Erdogan.

He also said that the weekend will be closed parks and other public places. All provinces of Turkey will be created a special Council headed by governors, to ensure the implementation of these measures and, if necessary, to impose additional restrictions.