For “truckers” presented a striking novelty in the style of “Western”

American company Western Star, part of the German Daimler AG, presented the updated Western Star trucks 4700 series.

Western Star 4700

Conventional trucks family 4700 Series are the most popular among American truckers. Model in the style of “Western” produced in 2011, and this year the company’s bestseller is significantly updated.

The series 4700 is the most popular in the model range of the company

First, the car received the latest of 11.9-liter Cummins turbodiesel X12, which can be ordered in different variants of capacity – from 350 to 500 HP depending on the modification torque ranges from 1700 to 2300 Nm.

Western Star 4700 has received a more powerful and lightweight motor Cummins

Advantage of the new engine is its low weight, which should have a positive impact on the capacity and efficiency of transportation. In addition, customers will be offered and the old engines – 9-litre Cummins L9 and 13-liter Detroit Diesel DD13.

Dashboard Western Star 4700

The other important innovation of the family 4700 was a new robotized transmission Detroit DT12. It has the function of assisting the ascent to the hill and the traction control which provides smoother and comfortable ride. In addition, the car has received system of automatic emergency braking and the control over movement in the strip.

Western Star 4700 has received a new electronic driver assistance system

