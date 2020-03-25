For violation of quarantine, the French are fined more than three thousand euros

In France the maximum penalty for violation of quarantine provides 3750 Euro fine and 6 months imprisonment.

This information is posted in his Twitter the Ministry of internal Affairs of France.

“If you do not respect the restrictive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus infection, you will be sanctioned. For the first violation entails a fine in the amount of 135 Euro per relapse within 15 days, a fine of 1,500 euros. If within 30 days will be composed of three protocols – the offense is punishable by a fine of 3,750 euros and up to 6 months imprisonment. Protect yourself and others”, – is spoken in the message.