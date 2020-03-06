Foreign Ministry advises Ukrainians to be careful in Spain for coronavirus

Foreign Ministry advises Ukrainians who plan to travel to Spain or are in this country, to be vigilant in connection with the increase in the number of diseases coronavirus.

A recommendation was published by the press service of the foreign Ministry.

“In connection with the increase in the number of cases of respiratory disease in Spain caused by a coronavirus (COVID-19), Ministry of foreign Affairs recommends citizens who are in this country or intend to visit, to adhere to preventive measures to protect from virus infection, avoid contact with people who take personal hygiene measures and to follow the recommendations of the health authorities of Ukraine and Spain (more information can be found on the website of the Ministry of health of Ukraine and on the website of the Ministry of health of Spain,” – said in the message.

In the case of elevated temperature, dry cough and sensation of shortage of air during inhalation, it is recommended to limit movement and immediately contact the medical facility or call a single number for emergency (medical) aid “112”.

In case of emergency, threats to life and health, Ukrainian citizens are advised to immediately contact the Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Spain tel .: + 34 620 641 324 Consulate General of Ukraine in Barcelona tel .: + 34 629 382 936 Consulate of Ukraine in Malaga tel .: + 34 636 548 017 or on the clock “hotline” MFA of Ukraine tel .: + 38044238 16 57, email: [email protected]