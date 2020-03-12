Foreign Ministry urges Ukrainians to do without Egypt and Thailand

Foreign Ministry asks Ukrainians, who had planned a trip abroad, to abandon his plans due to the pandemic coronavirus.

This was at the briefing said the foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

“There is a call to all citizens of Ukraine who are still planning or have already planned and not (yet) went on a tourist trip: foreign Ministry calls to refrain from the implementation of tourist trips to the countries affected by coronavirus. This is especially true of the most popular destinations are Egypt, Thailand, etc.” – said Kuleba.

“Dear Ukrainians, we will do everything to protect and help you, but please refrain from solutions that most you pose a threat,” the Minister added.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian diplomats and consuls abroad will work in a particularly heavy duty to protect the interests and rights of Ukrainian citizens.

“Ministry of foreign Affairs here in Kyiv and our embassies and consulates will be mobilized, so that every citizen, no matter where he was in the world, received the necessary support”, – said the Minister.

He urged Ukrainians if you have questions please call the hotline of the Ministry of foreign Affairs: 044-238-16-57.