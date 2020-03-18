“Forever young” 40-year-old mother took the girlfriend her son

The appearance of “forever young” large British women struck by the user of the video service TikTok. Writes about this edition of Unilad.

Claire Barrett from Kingston upon hull checked into TikTok three months ago. Since then, her videos are watched millions of times, and her account was signed by 145 thousand people. She hopes that her popularity will continue to grow, and by New year she will have a million subscribers.

Although Barrett is 40 years old and she has six children, the audience often take a woman for a girlfriend of her own son. To prove that she’s much older, she had to upload a photo driver’s license, which listed her date of birth. “Honestly, you look so young that I thought we were the same age, and I’m 23,” writes in the comments one of her fans. “You’re really looking at 20, what’s the secret, SIS?” — asks the other.

According to Barrett, her image in the TikTok is very close to reality, although there are days when she feels out of 21 and 121. The woman claims that she has video, to which she didn’t even do makeup. “When you become a parent, it’s easy to forget what you were before, she says. I want to say that you should not lose yourself and have fun.”