“Forgive us for yesterday,” Dmitry Komarov emotionally spoke about the shameful admission…

Known Teleputeshestviya, host of “the World inside out” on the channel “1+1”, Dmitry Komarov, who recently returned from an expedition in China, emotionally commented on the shameful reception of evacuees from the affected coronavirus Wuhan Ukrainians. He, like most citizens, are outraged by the behavior of the protesters in New Sanzhary threw such stones. In a post in Facebook Dmitry asked forgiveness arrived from China. Mosquitoes, admits that he is ashamed and he doesn’t know what to say to your foreign friends, especially from China.

“How now to explain that we are actually very open, kind and friendly people? And the fact that yesterday was shown on all TV channels of the world, not to mention the country and the nation as a whole. That the protest of hundreds of people, not thousands. And then, not without the help of provocateurs. That stones throw of only a few people.

Everyone who is against the evacuation, perhaps because of the lack of information, I want to say one thing. Any situation try to try on. Imagine that in Wuhan was your mom and you for more than a month on edge, waiting for when she can return home. Imagine that there is a contract, your dear, beloved sister. And she lives in China with young children. She had a terrible month trying to take the baby home. Imagine that in Wuhan, your wife or husband, lover or beloved, who was there in a business trip during the period of the epidemic. Imagine this happened to your closest and dear ones, who, like millions of Ukrainians, scattered all over the world to earn a living,”writes Komarov.

He was surprised that instead lend a helping hand to those who have experienced stress, quarantine, difficult evacuation, among flown Home and have children, gave them “a cold shower”.

“When you do this pose, try on the situation, you’ll want to meet the bus with the stone and Mat, and with flowers and a smile. So, having considered through the window of the bus, hundreds of smiles and open palms, on our way to the hospital for quarantine became a little warmer. It would be just such a meeting. It would be okay to extend a hand of support. But, alas. What happened yesterday is a nightmare. I really wish we all learned a lesson and woke up. To make sure this never happened again. The task of the security service — find and hard-to publicly punish those who added fuel to the fire and provoked the shame for the whole world”, — says Dmitry.

He admits that he feels terrible and apologizes. For all of them.

“Dear Ukrainians from Wuhan, we are with you and love you. Forgive us for yesterday. Yes, all of us. Because yesterday was absolutely embarrassing to everyone I know without exception. Real life in this case is very different from the pictures in the news. We are very kind and open nation, we love you and we are sorry for what happened”, asked the presenter.

