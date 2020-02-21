Former adviser to trump, was sentenced to more than three years of imprisonment

A court in the US on Thursday, February 20, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, former US presidential Advisor Donald trump, Roger stone. Previously, he was convicted of perjury for lying to Congress as part of an investigation about a possible Russian intervention in U.S. elections 2016. About it reports DW.

The lies and the aggressiveness of the stone are a threat to American democracy, said during sentencing, judge Amy Berman Jackson. “He was not prosecuted, as some criticize, for the support of the President. He was attracted to criminal liability for concealment of the President,” she said.

She also noted that stone had threatened the court and tried to intimidate him. “This is unacceptable,” said the judge. The accused did not say anything during the trial.

Donald trump says the charges his former Advisor unjust.