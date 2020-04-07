Former couple demi Moore and Bruce Willis together isolated themselves in their pajamas (photo, video)

The former couple-movie stars Bruce Willis and demi Moore have isolated themselves together. Family photo published in Instagram the youngest daughter of ex-couple — 26-year-old Tallulah Willis. 57-year-old Moore and 65-year-old Willis posing arm in arm in matching pajamas in green and white stripes. In the background in the same pajamas you can see their middle daughter, 28-year-old Scout, and Director of Dillon bass — boyfriend Tallula. The eldest, 31-year-old Rumer, the shot did not hit, but she also spends time at home with their parents.

Dillon, in his account published another picture, which is also attended by Tallulah and her boyfriend Scout – Jake Miller.

Demi Moore also posted a few photos with her daughters. And also a video where they sing, sitting in quarantine.

Moore and Willis married in 1987 and divorced in 2000 but remained friends. “It’s funny to say this, but I am proud of our” divorce”, ” demi wrote in his recently published memoir, “Inside out”. She admitted that at first Bruce was clearly afraid that she will start to complicate everything, will do everything to ruin his life, not allowed to see the children. But nothing that demi did not do. He also behaved with dignity. As a result, they to this day are in excellent relations, despite the fact that Bruce married second marriage to Emma Heming-Willis who is younger than his 23 years. Emma bore him two more daughters, Maybelle and Evelyn who are eight and five years, respectively. And Moore after her divorce from Bruce managed to marry actor Ashton Kutcher to divorce him.

