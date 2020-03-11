Former President of Iran stated that the coronavirus — a biological weapon created in a lab

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who held the post of head of state from 2005 to 2013, sent a letter to the world health organization, which he published in the social network Twitter. In his message he said that coronavirus is a biological weapon created in a military lab.

“Worldwide it is clear that the mutated coronavirus was produced in the laboratory made military stores of biological warfare belonging to the world powers, and that he is a threat to humanity, more destructive than any other weapon aimed at humanity,” said the former Iranian leader, without naming a specific country, which he ascribes to the “authorship” of the virus. He demanded the who to identify the laboratory in which it was created, so that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

According to official figures the number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran amounted to 8042 person. 291 was death. The actual numbers may be higher. — he became ill on this disease a press conference.

Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei quashed his oration on the occasion of the Persian New year, which is celebrated on 21 March, in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus in the country.

