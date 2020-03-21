Former President of real Madrid died of coronavirus

The former President of real Madrid Lorenzo Sanz, who a few days ago was hospitalized with coronavirus, has died on 77-m to year of life, according to Marca.

Before former boss of the Royal club was diagnosed and he was admitted to the hospital, he for eight days had a fever. March 19, the son of a functionary announced about the deterioration of his father because of renal failure associated with serious infection.

As we know, Lorenzo Sanz was President of real Madrid in 1995–2000. When the club twice, in 1998 and 2000 won the Champions League. In 2000, the Sens lost the election of the current “helmsman” Madrid Grand Florentino Perez, and six years later bought “Malaga”, but in 2010 sold the club to the Qatari investor. Daughter Sansa is married to the former player of real Madrid Michel Salgado.

Photo of FC real Madrid

