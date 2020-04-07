Former Vice-President of FIFA received a huge bribe for a vote in favor of Russia hosting the 2018 world Cup

The U.S. Department of justice issued a statement, claiming that members of the FIFA Executive Committee paid a bribe to vote for Russia and Qatar in the choice of the host country of the FIFA world Cup 2018 and 2022.

According to the official website of the Ministry of justice, former Vice-President of FIFA Jack Warner from Trinidad and Tobago (pictured) for the vote in favor of Russia received 5 million dollars, and Rafael Salguero of Guatemala has offered 1 million in U.S. currency (the indictment not specified, whether this amount to its Bank account).

When voting for the host country 2022 world Cup bribes received by the former President of the Brazilian football Confederation, Ricardo Teixeira, the former boss of the South American football Confederation Nicolas Leoz from Paraguay, who died in August 2019, and another unnamed partner.

In the period from November 2010 to April 2011, Warner received 5 million dollars, sent more than 20 separate transfers. Payments were made via offshore shell companies registered in Cyprus and the British virgin Islands.

Also in the report of the Ministry of justice stated that the assistant Warner in November 2010, received an email from an accomplice, whose name was not called, in which, among other things, Warner advised “to do what was agreed”.

In 2015, Warner banned for life from conducting any activities related to football.

By the way, at the time, the U.S. Department of justice published a report on the FBI investigation against Russia’s interference in the US elections of 2016, which also contained details of the report, a former employee of British intelligence Christopher Steele of bribery of FIFA officials in the choice of the host country of the 2018 world Cup.

In the excerpt of the 430-page report Sky Sports, claimed the following: “In July 2011 Steele introduced the report which outlined how the alleged conversation between the then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. According to the report, Putin acknowledged that the Russian oligarch had bribed the President of FIFA that Russia won the right to host the 2018 world Cup”.

Photo fifa.com

