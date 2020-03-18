Fortnite, FIFA: the servers will multiply the failures because of the crowds !

Share on Facebook

Hard blow for the gamers. The servers of Fortnite, Fifa and many others have dropped… due to the affluence generated by the containment !

While France has imposed confinement, the servers of FIFA and Fortnite have been released. The beard ! What to do enrage the players who wanted to occupy themselves during the quarantine. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Since the State has decided for the containment, the players are lined up on their keyboards and controllers, in order to bind the parties on Fortnite, Apex, FIFA and others. Favored by many players, the servers have cracked.

On the side of Nintendo, these failures concern just as much. In fact, a good number waiting for the arrival ofAnimal Crossing New Horizons and will have to take his evil in patience.

In fact, the servers display of attendance records, not only in Italy, where the traffic has climbed to 70%. From its side, the giant of the game Steam has broken its attendance records :

Yes, they were more than $ 20 million to connect this weekend. On Twitch, the hearings have doubled ; to believe that many have wanted to deal with watching Live games of Fortnite.

Fortnite, Nintendo, Netflix : the servers will take good

Also, speaking of Fortnite, it was inaccessible for several hours yesterday. The same holds true for FIFA, which has seen its servers to tumble.

“We are investigating problems with connection, matchmaking, boutique and other services “, said Fortnite France on Twitter.

Also, Fortnite and FIFA are not the only ones to pay the price of this attendance. In fact, many VOD services like Netflix have also breakdowns and lags repeatedly.

Finally, the telecom network are keen to reassure. The servers are robust enough. In effect, they store much more than the consumption habits of the French.

So it is a good news for all the players and sérivores. So let us be reassured : the servers will not let go of us anytime soon.

In addition, staff is in place to limit the case. On your side, to limit faults, opt rather for Wi-fi to 4G.