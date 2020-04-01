Fortnite: grenades removed from the game due to a concern, soon to return !

Share on Facebook

OMG ! it seems that the grenades have been removed from the game Fortnite, much to the chagrin of the players. Finally, don’t panic, they will come back soon !

And it does more bim bam boom, on Fortnite ! ” As a result of worry, the grenades have been temporarily disabled in Battle Royale, in all modes of games “, has announced the firm on its Twitter account.

Many are those who find solace on Fortnite during the confinement. Among them, some have been able to see a bug that affected the grenades in the game.

Yes, some time ago, you could launch grenades… To infinity ! A salvo in sum very difficult or even impossible to counter.

It is not very fair-play, for a game like Fortnite. Finally, the developers are in the process of fixing this nasty bug.

This, much to the chagrin to which this glitch was profiting by it. Yes, you do have to time more right to these items, explosives galore.

If you can’t bring grenades on Fortnite, the Twitter account of the game of Battle Royal has ensured that this equipment would be very fast.

Fortnite: the grenades will come back soon !

To reassure his fans, Fortnite France has promised to keep them informed as soon as they are back. In the meantime, he is an arsenal to use in the game, even if the grenades are, it seems, very devastating.

But hey, spamming the players to kick grenades, it is not really in the game. It loses all the fun.

As a reminder, Fortnite is a game online type Battle Royale. It is a MMO in which the players compete against each other, until there remains only one.

And we can say, many spend hours monsters during the confinement. Even before this, by the way.