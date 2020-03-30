Fortnite season 2: the skin of Deadpool will soon land in the game !

Share on Facebook

To the delight of the players of Fortnite, a nice surprise should happen. The skin of Deadpool will be available very soon !

Widely teasé, Deadpool will thus make its appearance in the form of skin in Fortnite. The 3 next April, players will therefore have the honour of wearing the famous costume of the hero. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Since its release in 2017, Fortnite is a real hit. And for good reason !

Despite a game mechanic rather redundant, Epic Games continues to innovate. Thus, the battleroyal is tying the success and collabs !

To the delight of fans, the super hero most funny of the story landed in the game.

You will have understood, this is the famous Deadpool. Moreover, the latter is already a few appearances in a Fortnite.

In fact, of the weekly challenges, through which it appears, animate the season 2 of chapter 2.

In addition, Deadpool is himself presented as the skin secret of this new season. However, this remains to be confirmed because the season does not yet at its end.

Deadpool makes his entrance in Fortnite

Realizing the challenges of the week, the more the faithful will have noticed a thing. And yes, the room in which sits the super hero changes constantly.

However, one detail in particular arouses the curiosity of the players of Fortnite. As you can imagine, this is the calendar present in the background.

On this one, we can then see that Deadpool has surrounded one of the days in red. But we reserve this April 3, 2020 ?

For fans of the game, no doubt. The skin of Deadpool will land nice and well to this date.

But that’s not all ! The theories go much further. As well, some have put forward the idea thata place will be dedicated to him on the map.

One thing is for sure, the players of Fortnite are more than impatient to discover this surprise. Now, there is so more to wait.