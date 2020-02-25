Fortnite: the date of the end of season 2 already set ?

To the delight of the players, the season 2 of Fortnite has just been launched. Thus, it seems that the end date is already known.

The best “battle royale” finally made its grand return ! Moreover, it seems that the date of the end of this season 2 of Fortnite is already fixed. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

All players of the world have been eagerly waiting for the season 2 of Fortnite. To their delight, it is finally available ! Since its release in 2017, the game has been successful for the monster. It’s simple, everyone has already heard. It is necessary to say thatEpic Games does not skimp on the means. When it comes to their game, they put the package !

Finally ! Season 2 of Fortnite is available ! In fact, all of the fans of the game were quick to grab the famous Battle at the Pass. After such teasing, it is to be expected. Thus, the firm had disposed of the strange billboards in the 4 corners of the world. On a black background, the passers-by could see the logo of the game covered with a trace of golden hand. In addition, a mysterious phone number was also available.

Fortnite has recently changed their logo and banner !!! pic.twitter.com/d6SrIQ2TtG — Yanteh – French Fortnite Leaker (@Yanteh_) February 16, 2020

Season 2 of Fortnite will it end in April ?

One thing is for sure, the players are feasting. In this new season of Fortnite, they therefore represent secret agents ready to do anything to undermine their opponents. The great class ! However, all good things must come to an end. Thus, it seems that the end date of this season is already fixed.

Season 2 of Fortnite should, therefore, be spread over 10 weeks. Thus, it is very likely that it will end by April 30, 2020. It is short, it will grant you. However, this duration corresponds to that of previous seasons. By the way, this date will appear in the refund policy from the Battle Pass.