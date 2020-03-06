Fortuna Sittard vs PEC Zwolle live streaming free

Fortune vs Zwolle. Forecast for the match of the championship of the Netherlands (March 6, 2020)

“Fortune” and “Zwolle” will play on the sixth of March, we offer to read our forecast. Guests won in the first round, will it be possible to repeat the result?

Fortune

Fortuna has 25 points in its actives, with a gap of six points from its closest rival. The Shors Yultene team cannot win for four games already. The only time we managed to win in the last nine fights against Heerenveen with a score of 2: 1. The last meeting ended in a draw against Venlo (0-0).

Midfielder Dimers gave away four assists and scored seven times himself.

Zwolle

“Zwolle” takes the 15th position in the standings, the opponent was able to get ahead of the match only in additional indicators. Away, John Stegeman’s wards also can not win four games in a row. In the previous game, the club was able to get Victoria in a confrontation with Vitesse (4: 3).

Guchanannejad’s top scorer also scored a goal in the last round. In his piggy bank seven accurate punches.

Statistics

Fortune doesn’t win four games in a row.

“Zwolle” away knows no victories over four matches.

Zwolle scored one goal in five away fights.

Forecast

In today’s meeting, teams will come together that have problems in the attack line. “Zwolle” away playing terribly – one ball in five rounds. “Fortune” is in poor condition, can not win four matches in a row. We think that in total, teams will score no more than three goals.

Our forecast is a total less than (3) for 1.79 in BC Marathon.