Found a Porsche 911 with mileage of 1.2 million kilometers

The canadian bill Maceachern for 44 years, owns a Porsche 911 Turbo (930) in the color Midnight Blue. He drives a sports car almost every day, now the odometer shows 779 000 miles or more than 1 250 000 kilometers, according to motor.ru.

“I grew up around American muscle cars, says Maceachern, a canadian of Scottish descent. In my youth I was the Oldsmobile 4-4-2. He was good for trips around town and race from traffic lights, however, was managed as a tanker”. In 1970 Maceachern the first time I drove a 911 T and was amazed how “well balanced and designed sports car, which, despite its compact size, was quite comfortable.”

After founding his own company for carpet cleaning corporate Maceachern bought a Porsche 911 and then saw the Turbo version of the 911 series 930. In the autumn of 1975, in the midst of the oil crisis, he ordered the car in Midnight Blue with brown leather interiors, sports seats and a limited slip differential. It arrived from Germany in may 1976.

Maceachern drives a Porsche almost every day. For all the time he had a few minor faults: for example, collapsed fan pulley, and also accident with the crossover, in which the car was damaged half shaft and control arm.