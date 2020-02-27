Found a way to try on shoes when shopping online

A resident of Brazil has found a way to try on shoes when you purchase in online stores. This reports the Metro.

Radio host Megan Papas issued a video in Facebook, which showed how she chooses shoes during the online shopping. The video became viral and got more than 14 thousand likes and 47 thousand comments.

Frames placed on the woman applies to the monitor, which shows different models of shoes with heels, paper mini-version of yourself. For this radio host printed out and cut out the photo where she is depicted in full growth. Thus estimates Papas, suitable shoes for her outfit or not.

Netizens praised the way the journalist. “Online shopping had moved to a new level,” “I will start to do well”, “This trick is so good,” they said.